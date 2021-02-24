 Skip to main content
On TV Today 2/25/21
On TV Today 2/25/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Nebraska at Illinois;BTN 

6 p.m.;Iowa at Michigan;ESPN

6 p.m.;Washington at Arizona State;FS1

6 p.m.;Mavericks at 76ers;TNT

8 p.m.;Ohio State at Michigan State;ESPN

8 p.m.;Northwestern at Minnesota;BTN

8 p.m.;Boise State at San Diego State;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Pelicans at Bucks;TNT

10 p.m.;Washington State at Arizona;FS1

GOLF

9 a.m.;PGA: Puerto Rico Open;Golf

Noon;PGA: WGC at The Concession;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Blue Jackets;NBCSCH

