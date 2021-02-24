On TV Today 2/25/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Nebraska at Illinois;BTN
6 p.m.;Iowa at Michigan;ESPN
6 p.m.;Washington at Arizona State;FS1
6 p.m.;Mavericks at 76ers;TNT
8 p.m.;Ohio State at Michigan State;ESPN
8 p.m.;Northwestern at Minnesota;BTN
8 p.m.;Boise State at San Diego State;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Pelicans at Bucks;TNT
10 p.m.;Washington State at Arizona;FS1
GOLF
9 a.m.;PGA: Puerto Rico Open;Golf
Noon;PGA: WGC at The Concession;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Blue Jackets;NBCSCH
