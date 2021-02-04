 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 2/5/21
0 comments

On TV Today 2/5/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Richmond at Dayton;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Maryland at Penn State;FS1

6 p.m.;Bulls at Magic;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Pelicans at Pacers;FSM

6:45 p.m.;Raptors at Nets;ESPN

8 p.m.;Boise State at Nevada;FS1

9 p.m.;Celtics at Clippers;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Phoenix Open;Golf

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News