On TV Today 2/9/21
AUTO RACING

6 p.m.;NASCAR: The Busch Clash;FS1

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Rockets at Pelicans;TNT

8 p.m.;West Virginia at Texas Tech;ESPN

9 p.m.;Celtics at Jazz;TNT

10 p.m.;New Mexico at Colorado State;FS1

HOCKEY

5 p.m.;Penguins at Devils;NBCSN

7:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Stars;NBCSCH

7:30 p.m.;Lightning at Predators;NBCSN

SKIING

6 a.m.;World Alpine Championships;NBCSN

TENNIS

8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

