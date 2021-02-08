On TV Today 2/9/21

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.;NASCAR: The Busch Clash;FS1
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Rockets at Pelicans;TNT
8 p.m.;West Virginia at Texas Tech;ESPN
9 p.m.;Celtics at Jazz;TNT
10 p.m.;New Mexico at Colorado State;FS1
HOCKEY
5 p.m.;Penguins at Devils;NBCSN
7:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Stars;NBCSCH
7:30 p.m.;Lightning at Predators;NBCSN
SKIING
6 a.m.;World Alpine Championships;NBCSN
TENNIS
8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today