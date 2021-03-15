On TV Today 3/16/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Astros vs. Mets;MLB
3 p.m.;Spring: Angels vs. Indians;MLB
8 p.m.;Spring: Mariners vs. Royals;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Jazz at Celtics;TNT
7 p.m.;Thunder at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Pelicans at Blazers;TNT
BOWLING
7 p.m.;PBA: The WSOB Chemeleon Championship;FS1
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Bruins at Penguins;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Big Ten Championship;BTN
SKIING
11 a.m.;World Freestyle Championships;NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
2:30 p.m.;World Championships;NBCSN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
