On TV Today 3/16/21
On TV Today 3/16/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Spring: Astros vs. Mets;MLB

3 p.m.;Spring: Angels vs. Indians;MLB

8 p.m.;Spring: Mariners vs. Royals;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Jazz at Celtics;TNT

7 p.m.;Thunder at Bulls;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Pelicans at Blazers;TNT

BOWLING

7 p.m.;PBA: The WSOB Chemeleon Championship;FS1

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Bruins at Penguins;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Big Ten Championship;BTN

SKIING

11 a.m.;World Freestyle Championships;NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

2:30 p.m.;World Championships;NBCSN

 

