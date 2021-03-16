On TV Today 3/17/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Rays vs. Pirates;MLB
3 p.m.;Spring: White Sox vs. Dodgers;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Padres;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;NIT: Richmond vs. Toledo;ESPN2
6:15 p.m.;Bucks at 76ers;ESPN
7 p.m.;Spurs at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;NIT: St. Mary's vs. Western Kentucky;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Clippers at Mavericks;ESPN
BOWLING
6 p.m.;PBA: WSOB XII Scorpion Championship;FS1
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Flyers at Rangers;NBCSN
9 p.m.;Blues at Kings;FSM
9 p.m.;Oilers at Flames;NBCSN
