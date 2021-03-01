 Skip to main content
On TV Today 3/2/21
On TV Today 3/2/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Spring: Cardinals vs. Marlins;FSM

Noon;Spring: Rays vs. Red Sox;ESPN

1 p.m.;White Sox vs. Rangers;NBCSCH

2 p.m.;Cubs vs. Royals;Marquee

7 p.m.;Angels vs. Reds;MLB

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;Baylor at West Virginia;ESPN

4:30 p.m.;Penn State at Rutgers;BTN

6 p.m.;Illinois at Michigan;ESPN

6 p.m.;Auburn at Alabama;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Xavier at Georgetown;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Clippers at Celtics;TNT

7 p.m.;Indiana at Michigan State;BTN

8 p.m.;Wisconsin at Purdue;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Kentucky at Ole Miss;ESPN

8 p.m.;Marquette at DePaul;FS1

9 p.m.;Suns at Lakers;TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Flyers at Penguins;NBCSN

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Wolverhampton at Manchester City;NBCSN

