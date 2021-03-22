On TV Today 3/23/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Yankees vs. Tigers;MLB
3 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. White Sox;Marquee
3 p.m.;Spring: Dodgers vs. Rangers;MLB
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.;Women: South Florida vs. NC State;ESPN2
4 p.m.;Women: Michigan vs. Tennessee;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Women: Oregon St. vs. S. Carolina;ESPN
6 p.m.;Women: Virginia Tech vs. Baylor;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Pelicans;TNT
8 p.m.;Women: Syracuse vs. UConn;ESPN
8 p.m.;Women: Oklahoma St. vs. Stanford;ESPN2
9 p.m.;76ers at Warriors;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Devils at Flyers;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Panthers at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
