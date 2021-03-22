 Skip to main content
On TV Today 3/23/21
BASEBALL

Noon;Spring: Yankees vs. Tigers;MLB

3 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. White Sox;Marquee

3 p.m.;Spring: Dodgers vs. Rangers;MLB

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;Women: South Florida vs. NC State;ESPN2

4 p.m.;Women: Michigan vs. Tennessee;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Women: Oregon St. vs. S. Carolina;ESPN

6 p.m.;Women: Virginia Tech vs. Baylor;ESPN2 

6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Pelicans;TNT

8 p.m.;Women: Syracuse vs. UConn;ESPN

8 p.m.;Women: Oklahoma St. vs. Stanford;ESPN2

9 p.m.;76ers at Warriors;TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Devils at Flyers;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Panthers at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

