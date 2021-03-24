 Skip to main content
On TV Today 3/25/21
On TV Today 3/25/21

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Spring: Angels vs. Rockies;MLB

8 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Dodgers;Marquee

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;NIT: Mississippi St. vs. Richmond;ESPN2

6 p.m.;NIT: Colorado St. vs. NC State;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Blazers at Heat;TNT

8 p.m.;NIT: Boise State vs. Memphis;ESPN

9 p.m.;NIT: W. Kentucky vs. La. Tech;ESPN

9 p.m.;76ers at Lakers;TNT

GOLF

1 p.m.;WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Panthers at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Blues at Wild;FSM

