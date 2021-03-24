On TV Today 3/25/21

BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Spring: Angels vs. Rockies;MLB
8 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Dodgers;Marquee
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;NIT: Mississippi St. vs. Richmond;ESPN2
6 p.m.;NIT: Colorado St. vs. NC State;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Blazers at Heat;TNT
8 p.m.;NIT: Boise State vs. Memphis;ESPN
9 p.m.;NIT: W. Kentucky vs. La. Tech;ESPN
9 p.m.;76ers at Lakers;TNT
GOLF
1 p.m.;WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Panthers at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Blues at Wild;FSM
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
