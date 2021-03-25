On TV Today 3/26/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Red Sox vs. Rays;MLB
3 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Giants;Marquee
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Bucks;ESPN
9 p.m.;Hawks at Warriors;ESPN
FIGURE SKATING
1:30 p.m.;ISU: World Championships;NBCSN
GOLF
9 a.m.;PGA: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship;Golf
1 p.m.;WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play;Golf
HOCKEY
Noon;NCAA: Wisconsin vs. Bemidji State;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Devils at Capitals;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Sharks at Coyotes;NBCSCH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today