On TV Today 3/30/21
On TV Today 3/30/21

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Spring: Brewers at Rangers;MLB

8 p.m.;Spring: Angels at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Women: Texas vs. South Carolina;ESPN

6:15 p.m.;NCAA: Gonzaga vs. USC;TBS

8 p.m.;Women: Louisville vs. Stanford;ESPN

9 p.m.;NCAA: Michigan vs. UCLA;TBS

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Hurricanes at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

SOCCER

8 p.m.;Olympic qualifying final;FS1

