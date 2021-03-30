On TV Today 3/31/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Heat at Pacers;BSMW
6:45 p.m.;Mavericks at Celtics;ESPN
9 p.m.;Bulls at Suns;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Bucks at Lakers;ESPN
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Flyers at Sabres;NBCSN
9 p.m.;Kings at Golden Knights;NBCSN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;FIFA: Poland at England;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today