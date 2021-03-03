 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 3/4/21
0 comments

On TV Today 3/4/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Spring: Nationals vs. Mets;ESPN

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;MVC: Bradley vs. Southern Illinois;FSM

6 p.m.;Michigan State at Michigan;ESPN

6 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Baylor;ESPN2

7:30 p.m.;Heat at Pelicans;TNT

8 p.m.;MVC: Illinois State vs. UNI;FSM

8 p.m.;Nebraska at Iowa;BTN

8 p.m.;Texas at Oklahoma;ESPN

8 p.m.;Arizona State at Colorado;ESPN2

9:30 p.m.;Wyoming at Utah State;FS1

GOLF

9 a.m.;LPGA: The Drive On Championship;Golf

1 p.m.;PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News