On TV Today 3/4/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Nationals vs. Mets;ESPN
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;MVC: Bradley vs. Southern Illinois;FSM
6 p.m.;Michigan State at Michigan;ESPN
6 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Baylor;ESPN2
7:30 p.m.;Heat at Pelicans;TNT
8 p.m.;MVC: Illinois State vs. UNI;FSM
8 p.m.;Nebraska at Iowa;BTN
8 p.m.;Texas at Oklahoma;ESPN
8 p.m.;Arizona State at Colorado;ESPN2
9:30 p.m.;Wyoming at Utah State;FS1
GOLF
9 a.m.;LPGA: The Drive On Championship;Golf
1 p.m.;PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Lightning at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today