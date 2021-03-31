On TV Today 4/1/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Blue Jays at Yankees;ESPN
1 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;Marquee
3 p.m.;Cardinals at Reds;BSMW
3 p.m.;Dodgers at Rockies;ESPN
6 p.m.;Mets at Nationals;ESPN
9 p.m;White Sox at Angels;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Astros at Athletics;ESPN
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Hornets at Nets;TNT
8 p.m.;Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Nuggets at Clippers;TNT
GOLF
11 a.m.;LPGA: The ANA Inspiration;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: Valero Texas Open;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Hurricanes at Blackhawks;NBCSN
.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
