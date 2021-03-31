 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/1/21
BASEBALL

Noon;Blue Jays at Yankees;ESPN

1 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;Marquee

3 p.m.;Cardinals at Reds;BSMW

3 p.m.;Dodgers at Rockies;ESPN

6 p.m.;Mets at Nationals;ESPN

9 p.m;White Sox at Angels;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Astros at Athletics;ESPN

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Hornets at Nets;TNT

8 p.m.;Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Nuggets at Clippers;TNT

GOLF

11 a.m.;LPGA: The ANA Inspiration;Golf

3 p.m.;PGA: Valero Texas Open;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Hurricanes at Blackhawks;NBCSN

 

