On TV Today 4/2/21
BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Rays at Marlins;MLB

8:30 p.m;White Sox at Angels;NBCSCH

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;Women: South Carolina vs. Stanford;ESPN

8 p.m.;Bulls at Jazz;NBCSCH+

8:30 p.m;Women: Arizona vs. Connecticut;ESPN

GOLF

11 a.m.;LPGA: The ANA Inspiration;Golf

3 p.m.;PGA: Valero Texas Open;Golf

6 p.m.;LPGA: The ANA Inspiration;Golf 

HOCKEY

8 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;BSMW

WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.;U.S. Olympic Trials;NBCSN

