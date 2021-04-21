On TV Today 4/22/21

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Diamondbacks at Reds;MLB
5 p.m.;Yankees at Indians;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;76ers at Bucks;TNT
8 p.m.;Hornets at Bulls;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Lakers at Mavericks;TNT
GOLF
2:30 p.m;PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans;Golf
5:30 p.m.;LPGA: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Avalanche at Blues;BSMW
SOCCER
2 p.m.;West Bromwich at Leicester City;NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.;NCAA: Washington vs. Kentucky;ESPN2
8 p.m.;NCAA: Texas vs. Wisconsin;ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
