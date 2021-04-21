 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/22/21
On TV Today 4/22/21

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.;Diamondbacks at Reds;MLB

5 p.m.;Yankees at Indians;MLB  

6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cubs;Marquee

9 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;76ers at Bucks;TNT

8 p.m.;Hornets at Bulls;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Lakers at Mavericks;TNT

GOLF

2:30 p.m;PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans;Golf

5:30 p.m.;LPGA: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Avalanche at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

2 p.m.;West Bromwich at Leicester City;NBCSN

VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.;NCAA: Washington vs. Kentucky;ESPN2

8 p.m.;NCAA: Texas vs. Wisconsin;ESPN2 

