On TV Today 4/23/21
On TV Today 4/23/21

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee

7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW

7 p.m.;Rangers at White Sox;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.;Celtics at Nets;ESPN

9 p.m.;Nuggets at Warriors;ESPN

GOLF

2:30 p.m;PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans;Golf

5:30 p.m.;LPGA: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Predators at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

SOCCER

2 p.m.;Everton at Arsenal;NBCSN

6:30 p.m.;Orlando City SC at Sporting KC;FS1

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana;FS1

