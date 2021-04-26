On TV Today 4/27/21

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee
6 p.m.;Red Sox at Mets;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Reds at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.;Mavericks at Warriors;TNT
GOLF
3 p.m.;PGA Professional Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Islanders at Capitals;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Lightning at Blackhawks;NBCSCH+
SOCCER
7 p.m.;CONCACAF Champions League;FS1
9 p.m.;CONCACAF Champions League;FS1
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
