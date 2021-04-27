 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/28/21
On TV Today 4/28/21

BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.;Marlins at Brewers;MLB

3:30 p.m.;Reds at Dodgers;MLB

6 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee  

6:30 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW  

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Padres at Diamondbacks;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Knicks;NBCSCH+

6:45 p.m.;Lakers at Wizards;ESPN

9 p.m.;Clippers at Suns;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;The PGA Professional Championship;Golf

9:30 p.m.;LPGA: HSBC World Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blues at Wild;NBCSN

8:30 p.m.;Avalanche at Golden Knights;NBCSN

