On TV Today 4/28/21

BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.;Marlins at Brewers;MLB
3:30 p.m.;Reds at Dodgers;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Padres at Diamondbacks;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Knicks;NBCSCH+
6:45 p.m.;Lakers at Wizards;ESPN
9 p.m.;Clippers at Suns;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;The PGA Professional Championship;Golf
9:30 p.m.;LPGA: HSBC World Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blues at Wild;NBCSN
8:30 p.m.;Avalanche at Golden Knights;NBCSN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
