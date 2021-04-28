On TV Today 4/29/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW
Noon;Yankees at Orioles;MLB
3 p.m.;Mariners at Astros;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Brewers;MLB
7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;NFL Draft: Round 1;ABC,ESPN,NFL
GOLF
1 p.m.;PGA: Valspar Championship;Golf
9:30 p.m.;LPGA: HSBC World Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Panthers at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Blues at Wild;BSMW
9:30 p.m.;Flames at Oilers;NBCSN
