On TV Today 4/29/21
On TV Today 4/29/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW  

Noon;Yankees at Orioles;MLB

3 p.m.;Mariners at Astros;MLB 

6 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee  

6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Brewers;MLB

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;NFL Draft: Round 1;ABC,ESPN,NFL

GOLF

1 p.m.;PGA: Valspar Championship;Golf

9:30 p.m.;LPGA: HSBC World Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Panthers at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Blues at Wild;BSMW

9:30 p.m.;Flames at Oilers;NBCSN

