On TV Today 4/30/21
On TV Today 4/30/21

BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Pirates;BSMW  

6 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee  

6 p.m.;Mets at Phillies;MLB

7 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;Bucks at Bulls;NBCSCH+

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;NFL Draft: Round 2-3;ABC,ESPN,NFL

GOLF

11 a.m.;Champions: Insperity Invitational;Golf

1 p.m.;PGA: Valspar Championship;Golf

9:30 p.m.;LPGA: HSBC World Championship;Golf

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;Kentucky Oaks;NBCSN

SOCCER

9 p.m.;USL: San Diego at Phoenix;ESPN2

