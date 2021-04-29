On TV Today 4/30/21

BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Pirates;BSMW
6 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee
6 p.m.;Mets at Phillies;MLB
7 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;Bucks at Bulls;NBCSCH+
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;NFL Draft: Round 2-3;ABC,ESPN,NFL
GOLF
11 a.m.;Champions: Insperity Invitational;Golf
1 p.m.;PGA: Valspar Championship;Golf
9:30 p.m.;LPGA: HSBC World Championship;Golf
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.;Kentucky Oaks;NBCSN
SOCCER
9 p.m.;USL: San Diego at Phoenix;ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
