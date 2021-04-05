On TV Today 4/6/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Tigers at Twins;MLB
3 p.m.;Braves at Nationals;MLB
5:40 p.m.;Cardinals at Marlins;BSMW
6 p.m.;Mets at Phillies;ESPN
6:40 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m.;White Sox at Mariners;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Bulls at Pacers;NBCSCH
6:30 p.m.;76ers at Celtics;TNT
9 p.m.;Bucks at Warriors;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Penguins at Rangers;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Stars at Blackhawks;NBCSCH+
SOCCER
5 p.m.;Champions: Portland at Marathón;FS1
7 p.m.;Champions: Atlanta U. FC at LD Alajuelense;FS1
9 p.m.;Champions: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC;FS1
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
