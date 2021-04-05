 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/6/21
On TV Today 4/6/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Tigers at Twins;MLB

3 p.m.;Braves at Nationals;MLB

5:40 p.m.;Cardinals at Marlins;BSMW

6 p.m.;Mets at Phillies;ESPN

6:40 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee

9 p.m.;White Sox at Mariners;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Bulls at Pacers;NBCSCH

6:30 p.m.;76ers at Celtics;TNT

9 p.m.;Bucks at Warriors;TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Penguins at Rangers;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Stars at Blackhawks;NBCSCH+

SOCCER

5 p.m.;Champions: Portland at Marathón;FS1

7 p.m.;Champions: Atlanta U. FC at LD Alajuelense;FS1

9 p.m.;Champions: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC;FS1

