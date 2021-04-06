 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/7/21
On TV Today 4/7/21

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.;Pirates at Reds;MLB

1:20 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee 

2:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Athletics;MLB

3 p.m.;Cardinals at Marlins;BSMW

3 p.m.;White Sox at Mariners;NBCSCH 

8:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Rockies;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Pelicans at Nets;ESPN

9 p.m.;Jazz at Suns;ESPN

HOCKEY

4 p.m.;Oilers at Sentaors;NBCSN

6:30 p.m.;Canadiens at Maple Leafs;NBCSN

8 p.m.;Golden Knights at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

5 p.m.;Champions:Philadelphia U. at Deportivo Saprissa;FS1

7 p.m.;Champions:Toronto FC at Club León;FS1

9 p.m.;Champions:Club América at CD Olimpia;FS1

