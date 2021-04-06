On TV Today 4/7/21

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Pirates at Reds;MLB
1:20 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
2:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Athletics;MLB
3 p.m.;Cardinals at Marlins;BSMW
3 p.m.;White Sox at Mariners;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Rockies;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Pelicans at Nets;ESPN
9 p.m.;Jazz at Suns;ESPN
HOCKEY
4 p.m.;Oilers at Sentaors;NBCSN
6:30 p.m.;Canadiens at Maple Leafs;NBCSN
8 p.m.;Golden Knights at Blues;BSMW
SOCCER
5 p.m.;Champions:Philadelphia U. at Deportivo Saprissa;FS1
7 p.m.;Champions:Toronto FC at Club León;FS1
9 p.m.;Champions:Club América at CD Olimpia;FS1
