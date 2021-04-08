On TV Today 4/9/21

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.;Xfinity: The Cook Out 250;FS1
BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB
6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;MLB
9:30 p.m.;Reds at Diamondbacks;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;Bulls at Hawks;NBCSCH
GOLF
2 p.m.;The Masters, first round;ESPN
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW
