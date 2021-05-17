On TV Today 5/18/21

BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.;Nationals at Cubs;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;White Sox at Twins;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Yankees at Rangers;ESPN
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Play-In Round game;TNT
7 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Washington;ESPN2
9 p.m.;NBA Play-In Round game;TNT
9 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas at Seattle;ESPN2
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Islanders at Penguins;NBCSN
9 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Wild at Golden Knights;NBCSN
SOCCER
2:10 p.m.;Leicester City at Chelsea;NBCSN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
