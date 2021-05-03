 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 5/4/21
0 comments

On TV Today 5/4/21

{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.;White Sox at Reds;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Astros at Yankees;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;Marquee  

6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW  

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Nets at Bucks;TNT

9 p.m.;Raptors at Clippers;TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH+ 

6 p.m.;Penguins at Flyers;NBCSN

SOCCER

7 p.m.;Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union;FS1

9 p.m.;Toronto FC at Cruz Azul;FS1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News