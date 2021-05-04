On TV Today 5/5/21

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;White Sox at Reds;NBCSCH
2 p.m.;Giants at Rockies;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW+
9:30 p.m.;Rays at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Nets at Bucks;TNT
9 p.m.;Raptors at Clippers;TNT
GOLF
10 p.m.;The Honda LPGA Thailand;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Capitals at Rangers;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Ducks at Blues;BSMW
8:30 p.m.;Avalanche at Sharks;NBCSN
SOCCER
9 p.m.;Portland at Club América;FS1
