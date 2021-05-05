On TV Today 5/6/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW
Noon;Astros at Yankees;MLB
3 p.m.;Blue Jays at Athletics;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Marlins;MLB
8:30 p.m.;Rays at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Bulls at Hornets;NBCSCH
6:30 p.m.;Nets at Mavericks;ESPN
9 p.m.;Lakers at Clippers;ESPN
GOLF
10 a.m.;Champions: Regions Tradition;Golf
1 p.m.;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship;Golf
10 p.m.;The Honda LPGA Thailand;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH+
6 p.m.;Rangers at Bruins;NBCSN
