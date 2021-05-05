 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/6/21
BASEBALL

Noon;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW

Noon;Astros at Yankees;MLB

3 p.m.;Blue Jays at Athletics;MLB  

5:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Marlins;MLB

8:30 p.m.;Rays at Angels;MLB  

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Bulls at Hornets;NBCSCH

6:30 p.m.;Nets at Mavericks;ESPN

9 p.m.;Lakers at Clippers;ESPN

GOLF

10 a.m.;Champions: Regions Tradition;Golf

1 p.m.;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship;Golf

10 p.m.;The Honda LPGA Thailand;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH+

6 p.m.;Rangers at Bruins;NBCSN

