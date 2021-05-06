On TV Today 5/7/21

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.;Truck: The LiftKits4Less.com 200;FS1
BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;Marquee
6 p.m.;Nationals at Yankees;MLB
7 p.m.;Rockies at Cardinals;BSMW+
7 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Dodgers at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Bulls;ESPN
9 p.m.;Nuggets at Jazz;ESPN
GOLF
10 a.m.;Champions: Regions Tradition;Golf
1 p.m.;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship;Golf
10:30 p.m.;The Honda LPGA Thailand;Golf
HOCKEY
9 p.m.;Blues at Golden Knights;BSMW
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Newcastle United at Leicester City;NBCSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today