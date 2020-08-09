On TV Today 8/10/20

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
BASEBALL
5 p.m.;Braves at Phillies;FS1
6 p.m.;White Sox at Tigers;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Giants at Astros;ESPN
BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.;Raptors vs. Bucks;ESPN
6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix vs. Dallas;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Lakers;TNT
8 p.m.;WNBA: Chicago vs. Seattle;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today