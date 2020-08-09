You are the owner of this article.
On TV Today 8/10/20
On TV Today 8/10/20

BASEBALL

5 p.m.;Braves at Phillies;FS1

6 p.m.;White Sox at Tigers;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Giants at Astros;ESPN 

BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.;Raptors vs. Bucks;ESPN

6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix vs. Dallas;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Lakers;TNT

8 p.m.;WNBA: Chicago vs. Seattle;ESPN2

