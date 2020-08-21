 Skip to main content
On TV Today 8/22/20
On TV Today 8/22/20

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;Xfinity: The Drydene 200;NBCSN

3 p.m.;NASCAR: The Drydene, Race 1;NBCSN

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Brewers at Pirates;FS1

3 p.m.;Marlins at Nationals;MLB 

6 p.m.;Twins at Royals;FS1 

7 p.m.;White Sox at Cubs;NBCSCH,MARQ  

7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;FSM

8 p.m.;Astros at Padres;MLB

BASKETBALL

Noon;Bucks vs. Magic;TNT

2 p.m.;WNBA: Seattle vs. Las Vegas;ABC

2:30 p.m.;Pacers vs. Heat;TNT 

5 p.m.;Rockets vs. Thunder;ESPN

7:30 p.m.;Lakers vs. Blazers;ABC

GOLF

11 a.m.;LPGA: AIG Women's Open;NBC

2 p.m.;PGA: The Northern Trust;CBS

SOCCER

5 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC;Fox

