On TV Today 9/18/20
AUTO RACING

6 p.m.;Xfinity: Food City 300;NBCSN

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals (2);FSM

3 p.m.;Phillies at Blue Jays;MLB

6 p.m.;White Sox at Reds;NBCSCH

6:30 p.m.;Yankees at Red Sox;MLB

7 p.m.;Twins at Cubs;MARQ 

7 p.m.;Nationals at Marlins;FS1

9:30 p.m.;Giants at Athletics;MLB

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Lakers;TNT

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 19;NBCSN

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Campbell at Coastal Carolina;ESPN

GOLF

8:30 a.m.;U.S. Open;Golf

3 p.m.;U.S. Open;NBC

3 p.m.;Champions: Pure Insurance Championship;Golf

8 p.m.;LPGA: Portland Classic;Golf

SOCCER

1:25 p.m.;Schalke04 at Bayern Munich;ESPN

 

