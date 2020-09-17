On TV Today 9/18/20

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.;Xfinity: Food City 300;NBCSN
BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals (2);FSM
3 p.m.;Phillies at Blue Jays;MLB
6 p.m.;White Sox at Reds;NBCSCH
6:30 p.m.;Yankees at Red Sox;MLB
7 p.m.;Twins at Cubs;MARQ
7 p.m.;Nationals at Marlins;FS1
9:30 p.m.;Giants at Athletics;MLB
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Lakers;TNT
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 19;NBCSN
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Campbell at Coastal Carolina;ESPN
GOLF
8:30 a.m.;U.S. Open;Golf
3 p.m.;U.S. Open;NBC
3 p.m.;Champions: Pure Insurance Championship;Golf
8 p.m.;LPGA: Portland Classic;Golf
SOCCER
1:25 p.m.;Schalke04 at Bayern Munich;ESPN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!