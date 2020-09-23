On TV Today 9/24/20

BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;MARQ
5 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH
5:30 p.m.;Yankees at Blue Jays;MLB
7 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;FSM
7 p.m.;Tigers at Royals;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Athletics at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Nuggets;TNT
8:30 p.m.;WNBA: Seattle vs. Minnesota;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;UAB at South Alabama;ESPN
7:20 p.m.;Dolphins at Jaguars;NFL
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Puntacana Resort Championship;Golf
