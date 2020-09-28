 Skip to main content
On TV Today 9/29/20
On TV Today 9/29/20

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Astros at Twins;ABC

2 p.m.;White Sox at Athletics;ESPN

4 p.m.;Blue Jays at Rays;TBS

6 p.m.;Yankees at Indians;ESPN 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;WNBA: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas;ESPN2 

BOWLING

6 p.m.;PBA: Division Finals;FS1

