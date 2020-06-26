On TV Today
0 comments

On TV Today

  • 0

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;Truck: The Pocono Organics 150;FS1

1 p.m.;Moto America Superbike;FS1

2:30 p.m.;NASCAR: The Pocono Organics 325;Fox

3 p.m.;The Race All-Star Series;ESPN2

GOLF

Noon;The Travelers Championship;Golf

2 p.m.;The Travelers Championship;CBS

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1

4 p.m.;Breeders' Cup Challenge Series;NBC

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.;Wolverhampton at Aton Villa;NBCSN

8:20 a.m.;Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg;FS1

11:30 a.m.;Wolverhampton at West Ham;NBC

11:30 a.m.;NWSL Challenge Cup;CBS 

12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Torino at Cagliari;ESPN2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News