On TV Today

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.;Truck: The Pocono Organics 150;FS1
1 p.m.;Moto America Superbike;FS1
2:30 p.m.;NASCAR: The Pocono Organics 325;Fox
3 p.m.;The Race All-Star Series;ESPN2
GOLF
Noon;The Travelers Championship;Golf
2 p.m.;The Travelers Championship;CBS
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1
4 p.m.;Breeders' Cup Challenge Series;NBC
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.;Wolverhampton at Aton Villa;NBCSN
8:20 a.m.;Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg;FS1
11:30 a.m.;Wolverhampton at West Ham;NBC
11:30 a.m.;NWSL Challenge Cup;CBS
12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Torino at Cagliari;ESPN2
