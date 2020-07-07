On TV Today

BASKETBALL
1 p.m.;TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X;ESPN
3 p.m.;TBT: Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign;ESPN
BASEBALL
4:25 (Thu);KBO: LG at Doosan;ESPN
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Premier: Newcastle United at Manchester City;NBCSN
12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina;ESPN2
2:10 p.m.;Premier: Liverpool at Brighton;NBCSN
2:30 p.m.;Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna;ESPN2
7 p.m.;MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF;ESPN
9 p.m.;MLS: Nashville SC vs. Chicago;ESPN
