On TV Today
0 comments

On TV Today

  • 0

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;White Sox intrasquad game;NBCSCH

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m.;AVP: Champions Cup Series;NBC

GOLF

11:30 a.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: The Memorial;CBS

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;Breeders' Cup Challenge Series;NBC

SOCCER

10 a.m.;Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona;ESPN

11:30 a.m.;Premier: Norwich City vs. Brunley;NBC

Noon;Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari;ESPN

7 p.m.;MLS: Portland vs. Houston;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;MLS: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy;ESPN 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News