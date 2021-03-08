 Skip to main content
On TV Today
On TV Today

BASEBALL

Noon;Orioles vs. Twins;MLB

2 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Athletics;Marquee

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;Women: Illinois vs. Wisconsin;BTN

6 p.m.;Horizon Championship;ESPN

6 p.m.;Northeast Championship;ESPN2

8 p.m.;West Coast Championship;ESPN

8 p.m.;Summit Championship;ESPN2

HOCKEY

5 p.m.;Rangers at Penguins;NBCSN

7:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Stars;NBCSCH

