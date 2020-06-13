You are the owner of this article.
On TV Today
On TV Today

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.,Xfinity: Race Homestead-Miami-2,FS1

2:30 p.m.,NASCAR: Dixie Vodka 400,Fox

GOLF

Noon,PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge,Golf

2 p.m.,PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge,CBS

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.,America's Day at the Races,FS1

RODEO

Noon,PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge,CBS

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.,Bundesliga League,FS1

8:30 a.m.,Bundesliga League,FS1

