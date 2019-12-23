You are the owner of this article.
On TV Today
On TV Today

TUESDAY

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.,Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii,ESPN

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.,Celtics at Raptors,ESPN

1:30 p.m.,Bucks at 76ers,ABC

4 p.m.,Rockets at Warriors,ABC

5:30 p.m.,Diamond Head Classic 3rd place,ESPN2

7 p.m.,Clippers at Lakers,ABC

8 p.m.,Diamond Head Classic championship,ESPN2

9:30 p.m.,Pelicans at Nuggets,ESPN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

