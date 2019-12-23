On TV Today

TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.,Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii,ESPN
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.,Celtics at Raptors,ESPN
1:30 p.m.,Bucks at 76ers,ABC
4 p.m.,Rockets at Warriors,ABC
5:30 p.m.,Diamond Head Classic 3rd place,ESPN2
7 p.m.,Clippers at Lakers,ABC
8 p.m.,Diamond Head Classic championship,ESPN2
9:30 p.m.,Pelicans at Nuggets,ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
