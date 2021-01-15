Pritzker outlines revised mitigation plan, announces move into Tier 2 by three regions

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced revisions to his COVID-19 mitigation tiers Friday that would allow earlier indoor dining, but no regions have thus far met the requirements.
Per the revisions, indoor dining will be allowed in Tier 1 of the mitigation plan with the lesser of 25 people or 25% capacity allowed. An establishment must serve food to be able to offer indoor service, reservations will be required, tables will be limited to four people each, and the establishments must be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
None of the 11 mitigation regions are in that phase, however, and only three were moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Friday, according to the governor. They include Region 1 in northern Illinois, Region 2 in north-central Illinois and Region 5 in southern Illinois.
Those regions met the state requirements to move out of Tier 3, which all regions have been in since Nov. 20. The requirements include having a test positivity rate below 12% for three consecutive days, 20% available ICU and hospital beds for three days, and a sustained decrease in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days.
“Some examples of loosened mitigations in Tier 2 include the return of group fitness classes, the return of lower-risk youth and recreational sports and the reopening of cultural institutions like museums at 25 percent capacity with social distancing,” Pritzker said at a Friday briefing that took place virtually.
Pritzker said if current trends hold, most regions will be out of Tier 3 in the coming days.
The announcement came as the rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate continued to decline statewide for the seventh straight day, dropping to 6.5%.
Hospitalizations continued on a steady decline as well, with 3,446 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at the end of Thursday, including 712 in intensive care unit beds and 386 on ventilators.
To move into Tier 1, a region must have a test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days and meet the same hospitalization requirements that allowed it to move into Tier 2.
To move from Tier 1 to basic Phase 4 mitigations, a region must have a positivity rate below 6.5% for three days while meeting the same requirements for hospital bed availability.
New variant
While Pritzker highlighted progress, he noted masking, hand washing and avoiding large gatherings will still be important as the virus evolves. A new variant first discovered in the U.K. has been identified in Chicago. Vaccines are expected to still be effective against the new variant.
“Clearly some progress has been made to combat this virus across our regions,” Pritzker said. “But I want to stress that it's incredibly important for Illinoisans to not let their guard down. We have now formally identified the first Illinois case of the more contagious British variant. And on top of that there are new variants from Japan, South Africa, Nigeria and Brazil, that we also know a little bit about.”
According to a news release, the new U.K. strain was first identified in the U.S. two weeks ago in Colorado and has since been identified in several other states.
“Evidence suggests that this variant can spread more easily than most currently-circulating strains of COVID-19, but there is no evidence that the new strain affects the sensitivity of diagnostic tests or that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death,” according to the news release. “In addition, data suggest current vaccines will be effective and safe in providing protection against the variant.”
Organized sports
Pritzker’s office noted organized sports can resume in Tier 2 under the guidance initially offered by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
That means sports classified as “low risk,” such as baseball, track, cross country, gymnastics and swimming, will be allowed to participate in competitive intra-conference play in regions in Tier 2 or better.
Medium-risk sports including soccer and volleyball can participate in team scrimmages in those tiers, while high-risk sports such as basketball, football, hockey and wrestling can participate in no-contact training.