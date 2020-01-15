Pritzker reflects on first year in office, looks ahead to 2020 (copy)

And we have made real progress. I’ll give you one example, if I may. We walked into office and found that there was a backlog of people who had applied for Medicaid, many of whom are eligible for Medicaid, and those who have applied for what's called redetermination. Year-in year-out, Medicaid recipients have to reapply. That backlog had grown to 140,000 people. That's basically because under my predecessor, they had stopped processing those applications. And so when we walked into office (seeing a) 140,000 backlog, we had to work very hard to address that. We basically cut that in half in just a year, which is a very hard thing to do, because we were already understaffed.

Pritzker: Well, let me just say that I think the state has a lot riding on making sure that it can balance its budget for the next decade or more. And so as you know, my number one focus has been bringing stability and fiscal responsibility to state government. And you've seen a variety of ways in which I've done that. We balanced the budget for the first time in a very long time for fiscal year 2020. But there is a structural deficit that exists of more than $2 billion. And there are only a few ways to address that. And one of them is to make the tax system fairer. One of them, of course, is to bring efficiency to state government. And another is of course to make sure we're growing the economy of the state, because ultimately … the best way to bring in revenue for the state is simply for the economy to grow, more people to be working, more businesses to be operating and doing better in our state.