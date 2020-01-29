Pritzker: 'Root out the purveyors of greed and corruption'

"We have lost the confidence of Illinois citizens — we do it year in, year out because of bad behavior," Durkin said. "We constantly have to ask ourselves whether or not we're doing enough to police ourselves, clearly not enough."

Pritzker also emphasized pension reform and reforming the criminal justice system by phasing out cash bail among other legislative action.

He urged clean energy reforms, but said, “the old ways of negotiating energy legislation are over. It’s time to put consumers and climate first. I’m not going to sign an energy bill written by the utility companies.”

Pritzker said it’s time to empower local governments to consolidate some of the 7,000 government units in the state, and he emphasized “job creation, education and job training programs, child care and preschool, and a focus on building essential tools of success such as high-speed Internet in all corners of our state.”

He pointed to criminal justice reforms that mean people will no longer have their driver’s licenses suspended or revoked for unpaid parking tickets or fines, but he said more needs to be done in the coming year, especially in promoting racial diversity and social equity.