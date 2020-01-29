Pritzker: 'Root out the purveyors of greed and corruption'

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his first State of the State address Wednesday, talking tough about ending fraud and graft in a state notorious for corruption and urging support for such contentious ideas as halting the time-honored practice of lawmakers leaving the Legislature to immediately become lobbyists.
Speaking a day after former Democratic Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to accepting $250,000 in bribes to protect local cities' red-light camera enforcement programs and following federal criminal charges against two other Democratic lawmakers, the Democratic governor called lawmakers to "urgent action to restore the public's trust in our government."
In addition to a prohibition of the so-called revolving door of lawmakers-turned-lobbyists, Pritzker suggested halting the practice of legislators working as lobbyists to other government bodies and beefing up disclosure of officeholders' conflicts of interest.
"We must root out the purveyors of greed and corruption — in both parties — whose presence infects the bloodstream of government," Pritzker said. "It's no longer enough to sit idle while under-the-table deals, extortion, or bribery persist."
The details, however, he left to the ethics commission the General Assembly created in November. It's due to report its recommendations by March 31.
In his first year in office, Pritzker accomplished virtually all his campaign goals with a balanced budget, a multibillion-dollar statewide construction program, legalized marijuana use, a $15 minimum wage and legislative permission to ask voters in November whether to switch to an income tax structure that hits the wealthier harder.
Despite a tough campaign to win voter approval for the tax switch, Pritzker gave only passing notice to what he calls the "fair tax." He also said too little, at least for Republicans' comfort, about the state's crushing property tax system.
Instead he promoted Illinois and basked in the afterglow of his successful inaugural year, generously sharing credit with Republicans — he said "bipartisan" seven times in a 34-minute speech.
"It was more about the work and the hope and the optimism than about the details," explained House Majority Leader Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat who will be listening next month when Pritzker delivers his budget plan.
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin shared his GOP colleagues' chagrin at the attention the governor gave to property taxes and economic growth. But the Western Springs Republican was pleased with Pritzker's remarks on ethics, particularly, he said, given the details of the Sandoval plea agreement and the filing in federal court this month of a document which suggests a forthcoming guilty plea by former Chicago Democratic Rep. Luis Arroyo on a bribery charge.
"We have lost the confidence of Illinois citizens — we do it year in, year out because of bad behavior," Durkin said. "We constantly have to ask ourselves whether or not we're doing enough to police ourselves, clearly not enough."
Pritzker also emphasized pension reform and reforming the criminal justice system by phasing out cash bail among other legislative action.
He urged clean energy reforms, but said, “the old ways of negotiating energy legislation are over. It’s time to put consumers and climate first. I’m not going to sign an energy bill written by the utility companies.”
Pritzker said it’s time to empower local governments to consolidate some of the 7,000 government units in the state, and he emphasized “job creation, education and job training programs, child care and preschool, and a focus on building essential tools of success such as high-speed Internet in all corners of our state.”
He pointed to criminal justice reforms that mean people will no longer have their driver’s licenses suspended or revoked for unpaid parking tickets or fines, but he said more needs to be done in the coming year, especially in promoting racial diversity and social equity.
“Bit by bit, inch by inch, I am working hard to reverse the harm that has been done to people and communities that have been left behind over many generations by government policies and elected officials who were content to simply ignore them,” Pritzker said.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, said in a separate news conference that there is broad bipartisan support for ethics reform. But he argued that the roadblock to passing such reforms is House Speaker Michael Madigan.
“I would just say it's up to him,” Durkin said. “He's the one who has the agenda. He's the one who calls the bills on whether or not they're going to be placed in a committee or for a vote. So he needs to know that we're willing to move forward.”
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.