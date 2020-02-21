Pritzker’s plan to link education funding to his graduated income tax plan could leave some school districts in the lurch

At an event on Thursday in Chicago to highlight his budget proposal for higher education, Pritzker told reporters that education is one of his “very highest priorities,” but that the state needs to meet other significant obligations, including funding pensions.

Without the graduated-rate income tax, the $200 million increase “is as much as we could do,” Pritzker said. “I would like to do much more.”

“It’s so important not just that we hit the $350 (million) but that we do more because I want to also lower local property taxes, and the best way to do that is to hit at the problem that forces local property taxes up, and that is the failure of the state to fund schools,” Pritzker said.

The state’s two largest teachers unions are in the governor’s corner, both issuing statements that said Pritzker’s plan highlights the need to overhaul Illinois’ income tax system. Neither directly mentioned the $150 million in school funding that Pritzker’s plan leaves in limbo.