Pritzker says upgrades should speed things up at state agency overwhelmed by unemployment claims amid pandemic shutdown

Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed confidence Thursday in measures the state has taken to overcome the roadblocks residents have faced in filing for unemployment with a state agency that processed more than a million jobless claims over a two-month period.
The deluge of claims resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is unlikely to let up anytime soon, as the Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, on Monday starts dealing with paperwork from independent contractors and the self-employed under the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
Among the improvements made to deal with the onslaught is a new website Pritzker said is designed to process more than 140,000 claims hourly.
“We hired outside contractors, they built an entirely new system. … That system has a much higher capability than the existing systems that IDES has for unemployment, and so I believe that it will be able to handle the unemployment claims that come in under the PUA system,” Pritzker said during his daily news briefing.
Pritzker acknowledged that “thousands of people” have encountered difficulty using the state’s online system to file for unemployment benefits -- and then they’ve struggled to get through to an agent using the phone system.
Pritzker called IDES “an often overlooked agency, which has been fundamentally defunded over many years.” The department has 500 fewer employees than it did a decade ago, and its computer systems, built after the Great Recession, were implemented with “the idea that nothing could ever be worse” than that economic crisis, Pritzker said.
In response to the crush of claims filed in Illinois over the past few months, the state has updated phone systems and increased the number of phone lines, overhauled its web platform and launched a new call center. There will be 100 new agents by Monday, and another 100 will be added in the future, Pritzker said.
Web page load times have been reduced and a “chat bot” built in partnership with Google AI answered more than 3 million inquiries during its first two weeks of existence, Pritzker said.
During the first four months of 2020 the state has paid out more than $2 billion in unemployment claims, which is $500 million more that was paid out in all of 2019, according to the governor.
Those applying under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program are eligible to receive up to 39 weeks of benefits, backdated to their first week of unemployment.
The federal government requires that those workers first apply for regular unemployment insurance and be denied before they can be eligible for benefits under the new program. Workers who believe they are eligible for benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can take that step of applying for regular unemployment benefits before Monday.
IDES on Thursday released data showing it processed 74,476 new initial unemployment claims for the week that ended May 2. The department processed 1,006,925 initial claims during the period between March 1 and May 2, compared with 78,100 initial claims during the same period in 2019.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch said in a statement Thursday that the chamber supports Pritzker’s efforts to create a plan to reopen the state’s economy but that the newest jobless numbers report “reaffirms the inadequacy" of the governor’s plan.
“Increasingly, citizens in Illinois are going to feel like they’re being held hostage by epidemiologists,” Maisch said in an interview. “The state needs to be able to do two things at once, balancing the public health crisis and the economic one."
If “essential” businesses are able to operate with safety precautions, he said, “why shouldn’t any workplace that adheres to the same safety measures be able to reopen?”
Pritzker earlier this week unveiled his five-phase regional plan to reopen the state’s economy, which was quickly panned by Republican lawmakers and some business groups.
While Republican legislative leaders have called for a return to Springfield, it remains unclear when lawmakers will reconvene, as both the Illinois House and Senate again canceled scheduled session days next week.
State officials on Thursday announced 2,641 new known cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide known case total to 70,873 since the beginning of the pandemic. The additional 138 deaths reported Thursday pushed the statewide death toll past 3,000. There have now been 3,111 coronavirus-related deaths statewide.
Pritzker’s appearance Thursday was his 60th consecutive day of holding coronavirus press briefings. Beginning this weekend, he will no longer hold in-person briefings on weekends, but will release medical statistics on Saturdays and Sundays.
With Mother’s Day approaching, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged people at Thursday’s briefing to continue taking measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We are still fighting this invisible enemy and we must continue to take measures to reduce its spread,” Ezike said. “Please, let’s honor our elderly mothers and our grandmothers this Mother’s Day by keeping them safe. To do that, please stay at home, please wear your face coverings, please wash your hands frequently.”
