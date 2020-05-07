Pritzker says upgrades should speed things up at state agency overwhelmed by unemployment claims amid pandemic shutdown

In response to the crush of claims filed in Illinois over the past few months, the state has updated phone systems and increased the number of phone lines, overhauled its web platform and launched a new call center. There will be 100 new agents by Monday, and another 100 will be added in the future, Pritzker said.

Web page load times have been reduced and a “chat bot” built in partnership with Google AI answered more than 3 million inquiries during its first two weeks of existence, Pritzker said.

During the first four months of 2020 the state has paid out more than $2 billion in unemployment claims, which is $500 million more that was paid out in all of 2019, according to the governor.

Those applying under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program are eligible to receive up to 39 weeks of benefits, backdated to their first week of unemployment.

The federal government requires that those workers first apply for regular unemployment insurance and be denied before they can be eligible for benefits under the new program. Workers who believe they are eligible for benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can take that step of applying for regular unemployment benefits before Monday.