Pritzker signs bill capping insulin costs in Illinois

All patients with Type 1 diabetes, and many with Type 2, rely on regular insulin injections. Without them, they can suffer severe health consequences, and even death. But the price of insulin has been skyrocketing in recent years, nearly tripling between 2002 and 2013, according to the ADA.

With the signing of SB 667, Illinois became only the third state to cap out-of-pocket insulin prices. The law applies to people who are covered by health plans subject to state regulation. That includes most kinds of private insurance, the state Medicaid plan and the state employees’ health plan.

It does not apply to self-insured plans, which many large companies with thousands of employees offer. Those plans are regulated under federal law.

The law also does not limit what prices insulin manufacturers are allowed to charge for the medication. It controls only how much of an out-of-pocket cost insurers can require patients to pay, essentially shifting a greater share of the cost onto insurance companies.

“I think one thing that we've all recognized in this process is there are an awful lot of middlemen that have caused a spike in the price and they need to work out among themselves how they're going to deal with that change,” Pritzker said.