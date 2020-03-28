Pritzker: State worker, infant have died from coronavirus; deaths now total 13 statewide

CHICAGO — An infant and a state Department of Human Services employee who both tested positive for coronavirus disease have died, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Saturday. Eleven additional people have died, it was announced Saturday.
"I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child," Pritzker said during a press conference.
The state Department of Public Health in a statement said the child was an "infant younger than 1 year in Chicago."
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a statement said: “There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”
Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older, but people of all ages are suffering severe illness.
Health officials also reported 465 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois and the 13 new deaths.
- Cook County: infant; two males 60s; two males 70s; one female 70s, female 80s, male 80s
- McHenry County: male 50s
- Kane County: two males 70s
- Lake County: female 90s
- Will County: female 90s
Carroll, Fayette and Macon counties also reported cases.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike-
“Today I am reporting 465 new cases and 13 additional deaths, including the tragic death of an infant.
If you haven’t been paying attention, this is your wake-up call.”
On Friday, Chicago was among several large American cities identified as hot spots for COVID-19 infections, the U.S. surgeon general said.
At the Pentagon, the Army Corps of Engineers' commander, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, told reporters the corps is setting up beds at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center to accommodate about 3,000 patients. The makeshift hospital, which will include 750 beds in what Semonite called self-contained units, will be ready by April 24.
Worldwide infections approached the 650,000 mark with more than 30,000 deaths as new cases also stacked up quickly in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world in reported cases with more than 115,000, but five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy alone now has 10,023 deaths, the most of any country.
New York remained the worst-hit U.S. city. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said defeating the virus will take “weeks and weeks and weeks.” The U.N. donated 250,000 face masks to the city and Cuomo delayed the state's presidential primary from April 28 to June 23.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and lead to death.
More than 135,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins.
President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act on Friday, ordering General Motors to begin manufacturing ventilators. He also signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress that will send checks to millions of Americans, boost unemployment benefits, help businesses and toss a life preserver to an overwhelmed health care system.
Dr. John Brooks of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Americans remained “in the acceleration phase” of the pandemic.
"There is no geographic part of the United States that is spared from this," he said.
