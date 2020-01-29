Pritzker urges action to 'restore the public's trust' in first State of the State address

“We have lost the confidence of Illinois citizens — we do it year in, year out because of bad behavior,” Durkin said. “We constantly have to ask ourselves whether or not we're doing enough to police ourselves, clearly not enough.”

Durkin supports a revolving door ban, which in many states involves a “cooling off” period, often of a year or more, between legislating and lobbying. The idea has key Democratic support too.

“I’ve long been troubled by the appearance of someone serving as a member of the General Assembly on Friday and becoming a lobbyist on Monday,” Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park said.

Pritzker would also prohibit sitting legislators from working as paid lobbyists to other government bodies, a situation that gained the spotlight with Arroyo's arrest. He is accused of trying to bribe a senator to support legislation to legalize video “sweepstakes” games while Arroyo was also lobbying the Chicago City Council on the matter.

Federal prosecutors say the unnamed state senator in the Arroyo case was wearing a recording device as he has cooperated with the government in hopes of leniency in a pending case alleging he filed false income tax returns.

The other Democrat facing legal problems is Sen. Tom Cullerton, a Villa Park Democrat who has been charged with multiple federal counts of embezzlement for allegedly accepting more than $250,000 in salary and benefits as a Teamsters union organizer while doing little or no work.

