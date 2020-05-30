Protests over George Floyd death turn violent across Illinois, region

For about 30 minutes, the protesters marched south on the outer drive onto North Michigan Avenue. There, some marchers spray-painted the front of some posh shops and businesses along the Magnificent Mile.

Slogans like “F--- 12,” meant as an adversarial saying about police, and “EAT THE RICH” were scrawled on front windows.

Loud bells sounded at the Chicago River, as the city made the decision to lift the Michigan Avenue bridge, preventing anyone from crossing in either direction. At that point, scores of protesters clashed with police, clad in riot gear, outside the Wrigley Building.

“F--- DONALD TRUMP! FU-- DONALD TRUMP!” someone shouted repeatedly.

Also outside the building, a WGN-Ch. 9 news van was vandalized with graffiti that read, “F--- 12.” A Chicago Department of Transportation van was also vandalized, its windshield smashed in with graffiti scrawled on the side that read, “ACAB,” short for “all cops are bastards.”

The crowd cheered as a group of marchers rocked the van in a failed effort to tip it over.