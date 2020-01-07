'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at age 52

NEW YORK — Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression in the best-selling "Prozac Nation" made her a voice and a target for an anxious generation, died Tuesday at age 52.

Wurtzel's husband, Jim Freed, told The Associated Press that she died at a Manhattan hospital after a long battle with cancer.

"Prozac Nation" was published in 1994 when Wurtzel was in her mid-20s and set off a debate that lasted for much of her life. Critics praised her for her candor and accused her of self-pity and self-indulgence, vices she fully acknowledged. Wurtzel wrote of growing up in a home torn by divorce, of cutting herself when she was in her early teens, and of spending her adolescence in a storm of tears, drugs, bad love affairs and family fights.

"I don't mean to sound like a spoiled brat," she wrote. "I know that into every sunny life a little rain must fall and all that, but in my case the crisis-level hysteria is an all-too-recurring theme."

Wurtzel became a celebrity, a symbol and, for some, a punchline. Newsweek called her ''the famously depressed Elizabeth Wurtzel.'' She was widely ridiculed after a 2002 interview with the The Toronto Globe and Mail in which she spoke dismissively of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks from the year before.