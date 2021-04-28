Pulled down by handbag, Decatur boyfriend gets beaten, police report says

DECATUR — A dispute over a phone charger escalated when a Decatur man yanked on his boyfriend’s handbag to pull him over and then proceeded to repeatedly punch him, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the accused 23-year-old assailant has been dating the 29-year-old victim for two months and they share an apartment on North Van Dyke Street.

Police Officer Kara Flannery said the incident happened April 20 and she quotes the older man as saying that, once pulled to the floor, he had been struck repeatedly in the head and torso.

“I observed a small cut to the left side of (his) nose,” Flannery said in the affidavit. “(The victim) was complaining of pain to the right side of his torso and face.”

The younger man was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Bail was set at $5,000 and he was freed from the Macon County Jail April 23 after posting a $500 bond. His bail conditions forbid contact with his boyfriend or their shared home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

